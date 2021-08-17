Bryan ISD school nurses prepare for return of students

BRYAN, Texas — Today marks the start of the school year for Bryan ISD students and faculty. The preparation for this day did not just happen overnight.

Kiddos will embark on a new school year. The preparation for this day takes weeks, especially for school nurses.

For Heather Doyle, this will be her third year as a registered nurse for Rayburn Intermediate School.

In the weeks leading up to the big day, she is checking student's immunizations, filing paperwork, and getting the clinic ready against COVID.

“We get the PPE ready to distribute to teachers we go over the COVID protocols that change almost daily to make sure that we’re ready for that,” said Heather Doyle, Rayburn Intermediate School registered nurse.

Parents like Mandy Novosad believe school nurses provide essential work and are extremely important throughout the school year.

“Our nurses here in our district and I’m sure just like many other districts here in the state of Texas they are... If you’re a school nurse you’re going to be a friendly face, someone that our students trust,” said Mandy Novosad, a parent.

Daily school nurses tend to not only students but staff as well.

“At Rayburn, we give about 80 medications every single day, so that those kids can come to school and participate in activities. I do a lot of mental health stuff as well,” said Doyle.

Within the last few weeks, there's been a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases, but Doyle isn't fearful of this as she heads into a new school year.

“I know it seems like we’re taking a step back with COVID-19 but honestly I feel that we're really not," Doyle said. "We’re still going to be disinfecting everything. We’re still doing all the precautions. We’re still going to be sending kids home.”

In fact, she's excited to welcome her students back.

“I am looking forward to the first day of school," Doyle said. "It’s always an exciting day. You get to meet all the kids as they come in. I’m one that stands at the door and greets them."

She is hopeful that, with her support, academic success will fall into place.

"As a nurse, if I can help them with mental health, physical health, anything to make their learning environment better so that these kids can get back to as much routine,” said Doyle.

As students enter the building, they will be greeted with hand sanitizer and masks if needed.

