Bryan ISD school bus with students on board hit by tractor-trailer, no injuries reported

BRAZOS COUNTY — A Bryan ISD school bus was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer at approximately 7:30 am on Wednesday on U.S. Highway 190 in east Brazos County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers is currently investigating a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 190 near Fickey road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Bryan ISD school bus was stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 190 facing westbound with its red flashers on to pick up students.

A 2017 Ford pickup traveling westbound was coming to a stop while a 2021 Peterbilt commercial vehicle was also traveling westbound and failed to control its speed, striking the Ford in the rear and then sideswiped the school bus.

The school bus driver, 27-year-old Katheryn Baker was not injured.

There were five students on board and none were injured.

The driver of the Ford, 51-year-old Robert Farris was not injured.

The diver of the Peterbilt, 40-year-old Gene Fort was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was made available.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK!

