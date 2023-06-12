Bryan ISD opens enrollment for 2024-2025 school year

BRYAN, Texas — While school just let out for summer, it's time to make sure your kids are enrolled for the upcoming school year in Bryan ISD.

From 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 this evening, residents in Bryan can enroll their kids at the Bryan ISD Administration Building.

You can visit with transportation services, school nutrition services, the bilingual department and more.

There will also beimmunization clinics available both Monday, June 12 and Thursday, June 15.

Bryan ISD asks that you bring:



A certified copy of the child's birth certificate

Child’s immunization record

Proof of residency

Parent or legal guardian's government-issued ID

You can enroll your student anytime Monday through Thursday. If you cannot attend in person, visit Bryan ISD here for online registration and enrollment.