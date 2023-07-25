Bryan ISD marching bands begin practice as summer heat continues to rise

BRYAN, Texas — Both Bryan and Rudder High School marching bands are bracing the heat as they prepare for their upcoming marching season.

“It's definitely hot — it’s Texas,” said Bryan High School junior, Brigette Rojas.

Tuesday morning, The Vikings and Rangers warmed up before the temperatures did the same.

Band members like Piper McLaughlin are preparing for another hot season.

“Practicing in the morning definitely helps," McLaughlin said.

"We get to go inside before the heat really kicks in."

Laura Grems is the Director of Bands for Bryan High School, and said that over the next few weeks, students are starting physical conditioning. Then they will add their instrument and heavy uniform later this before the season begins.

“We’re really excited to have everybody back, we’ve got the full band, [color]guard, and percussion all back in action," Grems said.

"This morning has been a lot of getting back into the swing of things.”



A 2021 study by the University of Georgia found that between 1990 and 2020, nearly 400 marching band members reported sickness due to heat exposure. 44 percent of those required a visit to the hospital.

However, experts say this could be a low estimate because not all heat illnesses are formally reported.

As preps also begin over at Rudder High School, Director of Bands Stephen Howard is making sure his band is well prepared.

“They have access to water and ice all day," Howard said.

"We’ll maybe work an hour outside and go inside to cool off for about 15 minutes, then come back out and rotate that. [To] give the kids some time to get some shade and a chance to cool their bodies down.”

As the Rudder Band is preparing for their upcoming marching show titled “Mixed Emotions", sophomore Miranda Alvarez said she’s focusing on only one thing — determination.

“We want to be ready when we do our show, and be prepared by memorizing the music and everything.”