Bryan ISD interpreter to serve on Texas School for the Deaf Governing Board

Kathy Sellers has been a long-time interpreter for Bryan ISD.

She first began interpreting in 1998 within public education and made the switch to the private sector in 2008. She has played a vital role for many deaf students and helped around 20 students in her time as an interpreter.

Sellers has now been chosen to join the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Deaf. She shares some of her excitement, along with some changes she hopes to make. She plans to approach things the same way she would with her own kids, who are now adults, that are also deaf.

"I am humbled and honored," said Sellers. "I always told my sons when they said 'Oh mom look, we did it' I told them 'No you did it, I just helped knock down the door but you entered through it and you did it on your own.' And that’s what I am hoping, to be able to help break down some of the barriers for the students across Texas."

Sellers was nominated for the position and she has immediate goals for what she would like to oversee. She is looking forward to making sure that there is more understanding for deaf individuals Texas-wide, especially students.

She advocates that deaf students can do the same things as hearing students, with the proper help. She also wants it to be noted that just because someone is deaf, does not mean they have a disability.

“I hope, for the most part, to bring deaf awareness to the forefront. As professionals, we can help the adults that we are around, to be able to treat them as equals to any hearing students," said Sellers.

One of her former students was going back to school shopping at the Post Oak Mall. Emmanuella Bacak explains why Sellers was such a great interpreter for her at such a young age. Her mother helps to interpret Bacak's feelings for her.

"I remember Kathy, she was my favorite interpreter," said Bacak. "It was very neat, we would really enjoy talking with each other. She’s so expressive, that it helped me understand her in sports, in my classes, or on field trips. She was always with me, no matter what and I was really thankful for Kathy because I really understood more in middle school because of her. I felt very close with her and she was really my favorite."

Sellers’ passion and positivity are sure to serve her well in her new role, across Texas. She is responsible for budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

Bacak and many others expressed their support after reading about the big news posted on the Bryan ISD website.