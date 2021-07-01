Bryan ISD increases pay for substitute teachers

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Whether it's a full-time teacher or a substitute, the time students spend in the classroom with these educators is vital.

Angela Barrens, Human Resources coordinator, Bryan, "We really need someone there in the classroom who can really help to make sure that that learning continues and that we can close that gap in learning."

Bryan IDS raised the base pay for substitute teachers to recruit more educators.

The base now starts at 10 dollars an hour, but people with more experience have the potential to increase that rate, showing that an investment in their substitute teachers is also an investment in their students.

"I think that higher rate of pay starting at about a minimum of ten dollars an hour for our paraprofessionals really helps us to attract a higher caliber sub to get better people in that classroom, which makes things better for our students," Behrens shared.

Bryan ISD works with the ESS contracting company to hire out substitute teachers. ESS hires year-round.

The company's goal is to hire 400 substitute teachers for Bryan ISD by the start of the school year.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”