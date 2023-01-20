Bryan ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for new transportation facility

BRYAN, Texas — It was a joyous day for Bryan ISD as members of the district and dignitaries had the opportunity to break ground on the future site of the Rubi Haliburton Auxiliary Complex Thursday afternoon.

After an uphill battle, one Bryan ISD bus driver said this new transportation complex was worth the fight.

“This is really a dream come true. We have waited for this facility for a [long time]. Our wait [is finally over] and we are super excited about it.” Said Kimberly Mooring, Bryan ISD bus driver.

After push back from The City of Bryan for this project in October, Bryan ISD Superintendent, Ginger Carrabine said it was a win then, and it’s a win now.

“We had a lot of work along the way, but bottom line is - we got where we needed to be. Today, we kick off the official groundbreaking, we are ready for the construction to start and we want to get this done.” Explained Carrabine.

For years, Mooring has driven Bus 515 down the streets of Bryan.

Hundreds of students and dozens of schools later, she said when the gates open to the new complex, her Bus 515 will have a new place to call home.

“[I drive Bus 515 daily]. I love what I do, and this is going to be very exciting to me to pull up on that new [complex] thinking about miss Rubi Haliburton [and] how she labored all those years and for her to have recognition [today].” Said Mooring.

District officials say this will house over 32 hundred employees across multiple departments including bus drivers and custodial workers.

Construction will be happening now through June 2024, with district employees being able to move in the same month.