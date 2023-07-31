Bryan ISD holds ceremony for soon-to-be Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex

BRYAN, Texas — Students and teachers in Bryan ISD are just a week away from heading back to school, which means school bus drivers are heading back on the road as well.

The district held its "topping off" ceremony for the soon-to-be Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex early Monday. The facility will house one of many departments like transportation where bus drivers will be able to soon call home.

Julie Harlin, board president of Bryan ISD, said this will be well deserved for their hundreds of employees.

“We’re just really excited about the opportunity for growth and the opportunity to have a fabulous place where we can do training of over 600 staff at once," Harlin said.

"Currently, we are not able to do that within our district buildings, so this adds much-needed space for these kinds of activities as well.”

The facility is named after the late Ruby Haliburton who was a long-time driver for the district. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will be completed in the Spring of 2024.