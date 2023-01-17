Bryan ISD hiring new bus drivers

BRYAN, Texas — If you're looking for flexible hours and to make a difference in the lives of students across Bryan ISD-- consider being a bus driver.

KRHD Reporter, Rachel Widder, tells us more about this rewarding occupation and how you can get behind the wheel.

Bryan ISD is looking to fill 10 bus driver positions for new routes before spring break. Lori sears, the Transportation Director, says if you're an experienced driver you are eligible for a thousand dollar sign on bonus. For those new to the job, you can start earning your class b commercial drivers license on January 10.

"We offer a paid training program that you would be brought into and then when you come out of that training, that's when you would get further route trained and learn additional skills, like student management and things like that.

We have paid benefits, our drivers are considered full time and our bus monitors are considered full time. You are eligible for all the benefits the district offers," Sears said.

Leah Steele has been a bus driver with Bryan ISD since the beginning of this school year and says the job is very rewarding.

"They're all good kids, they're all smart kids, and we need good bus drivers to help out with this kids who need us the most," she said.

Steele said the process to becoming a bus driver might be long and daunting, but there is a lot of support and comradery along the way.

"Don't let it overwhelm you, you know with everything that we do. Everybody is for you, you can do this. The day that I got my license, I came in from DPS with my trainer and everybody was sitting at the cafeteria and I held up my license and they were all cheering"

If you're interested in applying, you can find the job listing here.