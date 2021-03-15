Bryan ISD high school teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

BRYAN, TX — A Bryan Collegiate high school teacher is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, reportedly sending the teen several explicit photos, according to the probable cause statement.

As of March 15, Bryan PD is reporting 31-year-old, Eric Tolhurst, solicited explicit photos from a student via Instagram from October through December back in 2019.

In the released court documents, it's reported Tolhurst had taught at Bryan Collegiate for roughly five years and was actively teaching the teen during the time of the online interactions.

According to the probable cause statement, Tolhurst confirmed with Bryan PD he had sent the teen student several photos of his genitals after allegedly chatting about his faculty work crushes on campus earlier with him.

Tollhurst was arrested for improper relationship between an educator and student as well as possession of child pornography. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

On the weekend of his arrest, Tolhurst was released from the Brazos County Jail after posting $80,000 in bail.

25 News reached out to Bryan ISD for a statement and has not heard back at this time.