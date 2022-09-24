Bryan ISD fundraises to build Habitat for Humanity home in community

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD is lending a helping hand in the community and working with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a local family in need.

This is the first time Bryan ISD has built a habitat home in the community.

“Because we have an issue in our area with those that are less fortunate, we wanted to do something to actually give back to our community so Habitat for Humanity was the best way we could do that,” said Phe’Licia Thompson, Rudder High School teacher.

The goal is for all schools within Bryan ISD to pitch in and fundraise to build a home.

Senior Londyn Singleton is a student ambassador at Rudder High and said she understands what building a home could mean for a family in need.

“I personally just don’t come from a lot, and I know a lot of people that don’t come from a lot so it’s just nice to give back to somebody that deserves to have a home and deserves to have that sense of comfort and not have to worry about where they’re going to sleep or if it’s not in good condition for their kids and family,” said Londyn Singleton, Rudder High senior.

Sophomore Aaron Doucet said he also knows what it means to struggle but make it in the end.

“I think me growing up, I did have a home, but I was too young to remember but I think we were living at my great-grandparents' house every now and then,” said Aaron Doucet, Rudder High sophomore. “We still had a good place to stay but we were struggling.”

Leslie Baez is also a senior at Rudder High.

This is her first year as a student ambassador but she said she looks forward to making an impact with her peers.

“It makes us feel good,” said Leslie Baez, Rudder High senior. “We know we are doing something to help somebody, like he said, everybody deserves to have a home, somewhere to sleep at night, a family and if you can help with that, then that’s even better for us.”

Phe’licia Thompson leads the ambassadors on campus and said they are ready to help make a difference in the community.

“To be a leader in this community, especially for Rudder High School, sometimes we’re considered the underdogs, but I love to tell people we’re not the underdogs, we’re the overachievers,” said Thompson. “We’re overcomers and we’re people that jump the hurdles. Every time they give us a label, we come out to show them that we’re not what you think we are, we’re better than that.”

Bryan ISD will continue to fundraise until January and hope to have the home built by May of next year.

If you are interested in donating click here.