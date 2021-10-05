Bryan ISD ends plans for virtual academy this school year

BRYAN, Texas — After much debate, Bryan ISD has confirmed that a virtual academy will not be opening up this year.

During an Oct. 4 school board meeting, Associate Superintendent Dr. Barbara Ybarra stated the decision was made after the district was unable to find enough certified teachers.

Dr. Ybarra also shared that interest from Bryan ISD families was particularly low, with only 170 students stating interest.

According to Bryan ISD, planning for the virtual academy began this Jan. with intentions to open it at the beginning of the school year.

However, after state legislators walked out of the 87th Legislative Session this May, the bill allowing the virtual academy wouldn't be passed until this Sept.

Bryan ISD is now exploring opening a virtual academy for the 2022-2023 school year.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!