Bryan ISD Education Foundation awards over 60 teachers in the district $100,000 in grants

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD’s Education Foundation is awarding $100,000 dollars to deserving teachers all across the district.

Early Friday morning, Johnson Elementary Kindergarten teacher Miranda Reyes was showered with hugs and gratitude from her students after being awarded…

“$240 dollars in stipends for my classroom,” Reyes said.

It’s every dollar that counts towards the great things Reyes can invest back into her kids.

“I want to be able to provide for my students the way my teachers provided for me growing up. You always remember the teacher that made you feel good, so I just want to meet that while they are in my classroom during the day,” Reyes said.

Pam Bryan, President of the Bryan ISD Education Foundation, said it’s over 60 teachers that deserve a thank you from the district.

“We realize that our teachers spend a lot of their own money for their classrooms. This district is excellent about giving out money and giving them the supplies they need. Our teachers are outstanding they go above and beyond and want to do other things," Bryan said.