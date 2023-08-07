Bryan ISD approves 2% teacher pay increase for 2023-2024 school year

BRYAN, Texas — Abby Thompson is going into her fifth year of teaching at SFA Middle School. She started her career during the pandemic when times were difficult.

“Having to work [long hours] and knowing what’s on our paychecks [gets in the way] when that comes around," Thompson said.

Now she’s about to start a new year — one that benefits her financially. On Monday, just days before Bryan ISD was set to welcome back students and teachers, the school board approved a two percent raise for teachers.

“I would say it’s not only deserved, but it’s appreciated," Thompson said.

Thompson is just one of over 1,300 employees who will be receiving two types of pay raises for the upcoming year. This includes a five percent retention bonus that is set to be spread out through the new school year, and an additional two percent pay raise that was approved Monday.

Kevin Beesaw, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, believes teacher retention is important — especially in a competitive school district such as Bryan ISD.

“We hope it shows that we are really behind them and we value them," Beesaw said.

The teacher turnover rate is the lowest it’s been in the past two years, as the district is nearly fully staffed with just three teacher vacancies.

While COVID relief helped provide teachers with their stipends, Beesaw said more needs to be done by the state to keep teacher compensation a priority.

“We hope that the legislature will go ahead and do a permanent funding source, and perhaps raise the basic allotment, or something along those lines, that would allow us to continue with things like raises instead of the one-time stipend.”

Thompson believes the district is doing its best to provide teachers with everything they can, and she is ready to begin her fifth year on a high note.

“What you see going on in the classroom — that’s done by countless hours of planning. What’s kept me at SFA is the students and administration.”

Returning educators will be receiving their five percent retention bonus rates as followed; two percent in September, two percent in December, and one percent in May.