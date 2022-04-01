Bryan ISD appoints new superintendent of schools - Dr. Ginger Carrabine

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD officially has new superintendent.

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees voted to name Ginger Carrabine as the district’s new superintendent during their meeting on Monday, March 28, 2022.

But Carrabine is no stranger to the needs of the classroom and has big plans for the future of education here in Bryan.

The district’s former superintendent and the school board's president both believe she’s the right woman to lead the way. Ginger Carrabine has served as interim superintendent for the past 6 months succeeding Christie Whitbeck of Fort Bend ISD in Houston. Whitbeck says she fully supports Carrabine.

“I just cannot tell you how pleased I have been, with the work that she did – she was a part of the success and the movement – the momentum that we’ve had in Bryan, and I think she is the perfect person to keep it going.” Said Whitbeck.

School Board President Mark McCall agrees. “She just picked up right where Doctor Whitbeck left off and continued the great trajectory Bryan ISD is on and are looking on her full role as superintendent and really build on that trajectory solidifying Bryan ISD.”

Carrabine says she thanks the trustees in their belief that she will continue success in the district and says the work never stopped.

“I want to thank the trustees for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am beyond excited. It’s a huge honor I’m not about to say we are going to begin the work because we have been working.”