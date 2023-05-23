Bryan ISD announces high school graduation schedule

BRYAN, Texas — The 2022-2023 school year is coming to an end and high school graduations from Bryan Independent School District are right around the corner. Here's what you need to know ahead of time for dates and locations.

On Wednesday, May 24, middle and high school students will have early release. The following day, May 25, all students in Bryan ISD will have early release.

MC Harris | Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center (800 S. Coulter Drive, Bryan)

Each student received 10 tickets, but graduates can inquire about additional tickets from Ms. Lukach or Dr. Kaspar.

Bryan Collegiate | Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Rudder Auditorium (Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station)

Tickets are not required for the ceremony, but guests and participants will have to pay for parking on the Texas A&M campus.

Bryan High | Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m.

Texas A&M Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd, College Station)

Tickets are not required for the ceremony, but parking at Reed Arena is $5. Each graduate will receive one parking pass.

Rudder High | Saturday, May 27 at 12 p.m.

Texas A&M Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd, College Station)

Tickets are not required for the ceremony, but parking at Reed Arena is $5. Each graduate will receive one parking pass.

If you cannot attend the graduation ceremonies in person, you can view the live stream at youtube.com/BryanISD [youtube.com].