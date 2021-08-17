Bryan ISD adding COVID-19 safety protocols on school buses

BRYAN, Texas — As students return to school, Bryan ISD is making sure that students remain safe from COVID-19 while riding the bus to and from school.

Students who ride the bus are required to wear face masks while on the bus and hand sanitizer is also available on the buses. After each run, the buses are sprayed with a disinfectant as well. This being the second year of dealing with these protocols on the bus, students and teachers are used to the procedures to follow while on the bus. Students, teachers, and drivers have been good at keeping the buses clean and safe.

"They get on and the hand pump is right there for the hand sanitizer, they just do it, they just put it on. The drivers are pretty good about remembering to do all those extra sanitation steps." shared Warren Lanthier, director of transportation.

Each bus does have masks to use for students if they don't have one or forgot one.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”