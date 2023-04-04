Bryan ISD 4th grade track meet returns after 3-year hiatus

BRYAN, Texas — Ready... set... go...!

Excitement filled Merrill Green Stadium on Friday as hundreds of fourth graders from all across Bryan ISD had the chance to make a comeback to a district tradition.

Maria Urquirola, known to her students as “Ms. U”, is teaching fourth grade for the first time this year.

She said that while the pandemic may have set back students at the time, now it’s back to normal for her group of kids.

“It has been 3 years of being in the classrooms, staying safe, and following our guidelines." Urguirola, a teacher at Henderson Elementary said.

"We still do that, but now we are enjoying just celebrating with our kids... it feels special to be the first 4th-grade class to come to the track meet, very special.”

Daniel Diaz is a 9-year-old student in “Ms. U’s” class and he said he's never been a part of anything like this before.

But Diaz said he’s ready for the experience.

“I’m really lucky. I feel happy because it’s my first time here and it’s a really cool event!”

A cool event… with a lot of preparation!

Aimee Collins is a P.E. teacher for Neal Elementary and helped coordinate the meet, using the help of all the elementary schools to bring this back.

“You can’t even describe once this day is over, you’ll know that you’ll love it when it’s here," Collins said.

"Going through the years has been a lot of work, but it’s worth it and the kids love it so much.”

While there are no awards given for Friday’s event, students will be given received participation ribbons and 9-year-old Kadence Pennington from Bowen Elementary says everyone is a winner today.

“I really hope other schools get to win all their competitions,” Pennington said.