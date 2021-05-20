Bryan HS once again damaged by severe weather, totaling $91,445 for new repairs

BRYAN, TX — Bryan ISD is once again dealing with the aftermath of the recent severe weather.

During a board meeting on May 17, the construction manager with the district, Paul Bucker, confirmed, the gym floor at the Bryan High School was damaged by a hail storm.

This is the second time in 11 months that the gym floor has been damaged due to a hail storm.

Still repairing from a May 2020 hailstorm, the sudden hail storm caught even the contractors by surprise, according to Bucker.

Sharing, at one point, the night shift had to cover themselves with insulation boards once they realized they could not all exit the roof safely with the ongoing hail storm.

Luckily, however, the $91,445 will be reimbursed to Bryan ISD through the roofing company's insurance.

While damaged, Bucker shared that after assessments from NEH Sports Flooring, only half of the court is in need of repairs.

