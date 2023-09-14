Bryan High School senior Grace DuBose named National Merit Semifinalist

BRYAN, Texas — Grace DuBose, a senior at Bryan High School, holds many roles — from being in the National Honor Society to being an Officer in the theatre program.

Now she's adding one more title to that list, after being named a National Merit Semifinalist.

“It’s great honestly, it was something I looked into and that I knew was possible, so I was really hoping for that, but it was even better to be named it," DuBose said.

"I was so excited.”

As a semifinalist, DuBose will be eligible to earn scholarship money from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. There are expected to be about 15,000 students selected to move on to become National Merit finalists, which also comes with an opportunity to earn even more scholarship money from colleges and universities throughout the country.

Dubose is now preparing herself to submit all of her requirements to have the chance of moving on to be a National Merit Finalist — a challenge she says she is ready for.

“It’s made me feel very hopeful and has given me the extra motivation to keep my grades up," DuBose said.

"I know there’s all that “senioritis” and stuff, but I’m going to keep going, meet the finish line, and be the best I can be.”