Bryan fire: Family displaced after car crashes into home

Posted at 4:33 PM, Dec 18, 2021
BRYAN, Texas — A late-night crash in a Bryan residential neighborhood has left one family displaced, firefighters said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Woodville Road and Northwood Drive, according to the Bryan Fire Department.

Upon investigating, fire officials have learned that the car had initially hit a pole, then the home and was already on fire prior to impact.

No injuries were reported.

Leftover hot spots at the scene caused the fire to reignite around 7 a.m.

The fire has since been extinguished.

This incident is believed to be a case of a "Hit and run", no suspects have been identified, said Bryan P.D.

The family is currently displaced from their home and in contact with local Red Cross services.

To make a donation to the family via their GoFundMe, visit here.

