Bryan Fire Department trains new recruits

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan's Fire Department began proactively filling vacancies this year with the help of a brand-new on-site training academy.

For Cadet Michael Douglas, this was an opportunity of a lifetime.

”I decided to make a career change and I wanted to serve my community, the Brazos Valley, as a firefighter," said Douglas.

Training to be a firefighter can take weeks, however, this is time people may not have to sacrifice financially while trying to support their families.

“They allow us to quit our jobs and focus fully on the academy, while also getting paid," said Douglas.

"This allows me to support my family, my three daughters and wife, all while continuing the process of learning.”

This year the department launched a 14-week on-site academy program to help fill open positions.

Bryan fire is ensuring adequate hands-on training while also encouraging new hires to join the department.

”By opening the doors for non-certified individuals, we receive more applicants, individuals who we can hire potentially,” said Ricky Mantey Jr, Bryan firefighter.

This is their second graduating class and Douglas is one of ten cadets going through the academy.

“We definitely learned a lot our first year," said Mantey.

"With this being our second academy graduating, we plan on growing and making this bigger as a recruitment, making it better for each cadet that walks through our doors,”

Applications for their third on-site academy will open Dec. 8.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!