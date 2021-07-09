Bryan Fire Department seeking public input in upcoming meeting, July 15

BRYAN, TEXAS — Soon, Bryan residents will have an opportunity to give input and share feedback to the Bryan Fire Department.

The Bryan Fire Department is developing its' Strategic Plan for the future and they are looking to the public on how they can improve.

Sara Miller, a 20-year Bryan resident, says BFD is doing a great job.

"I really don't have any complaints... They are friendly... I would like to see them get more credit for what they do," Miller said.

The Bryan Fire Department is looking for feedback from residents concerning needs and expectations of their hometown station, something Miller says, they already exceed.

"As far as what they can do... I think they are doing great... I appreciate them," Miller added.

BFD wants to hear thoughts on how the department engages with the community, response times and social media usage, just to name a few. An outlet, Miller says, is good for both the department and the community it serves.

"I think it's a good idea to give the community an opportunity to say something and that way if people want to complain they can go to the source or if they have something positive rather than just posting it and complaining, they can actually maybe have something change," Miller added.

Improvements for the department, John Blinn who works in downtown Bryan, says are slim, but if they are requesting feedback, he would recommend more community engagements.

"I think they already do a really good job.. They work really hard... Maybe community events... Getting kids and youth into becoming a firefighter and just encourage more people to pursue it as a career choice," Blinn added.

Blinn, just like Meagan Whitney, say they have witnessed the Bryan Fire Department work assisting nearby businesses with incidents close to where they work in downtown Bryan recently and were thankful for their quick response.

"In my experience they got here really fast. It never seemed like we were in much danger," Blinn added.

"The bartenders and the employees around here, always take care of each other. As soon as it happened we wanted to make sure everyone was ok and as soon as it happened we let them know and the Bryan Fire Department came and they took care of it super quickly," Meagan Whitney, who also works in downtown Bryan said.

Both, residents and workers in bryan, know having the responsibility of being a firefighter comes with massive responsibilities.

"I would tell them to keep up the great work.. I know it's a hard job and I appreciate their willingness to be there and to work hard for our city," Miller added.

"Just making sure that everybody knows all of the services they offer. Obviously, the fire department, they put out fires, but if there is anything else they do for the community it would be super helpful for us as well," Whitney said.

The Strategic Plan Public Input meeting is set for Thursday, July 15 from 6pm-8 pm at Sam Rayburn Middle school in Bryan.