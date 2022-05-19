Bryan Fire Department responds to fully engulfed car fire

It was a surprising situation earlier today in Bryan on Villa Maria Road as Bryan Firefighters extinguished a car fire.

The blaze was extinguished just outside an apartment complex at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A large pillar of black smoke coming from the intersection of Forestwood drive could be seen.

Thankfully the driver had been able to escape the vehicle before being injured.

"Originally they said the A/C was smoking, and by the time we got here it was fully involved... it's a Ford, and Fords have magnesium in them," Lt. Jimmie Rosier, with the Bryan Fire Department described. "Magnesium makes its own oxygen, and you can't put that out with water. It'll make the fire spread a lot quicker."

Firefighters say it's unclear what started the blaze, but Lieutenant Rosier says these fires are not uncommon with some engine problems, especially if you haven't changed your oil.