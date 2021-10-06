Bryan Fire Department raising money to help cure muscular dystrophy

BRYAN, Texas — Members of the Bryan Fire Department will be out and about this weekend to raise donations for a charitable cause.

The Bryan Fire Department will be taking part in the annual "Fill The Boot Drive" in the hopes of helping Brazos Valley families impacted by muscular dystrophy.

The annual event helps thousands of kids attend a week-long MDA camp, as well as support research for a cure one day.

"We're seeing treatments coming out of studies and we're seeing that they're helping these kids and adults fight these muscle diseases," said Daniel Buford, President of the Bryan Firefighters Association.

"We're extremely excited about our efforts out there this year we're shooting for 60,000 dollars." he added.

Bryan firefighters will be stationed at major intersections throughout this weekend, including Friday.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!