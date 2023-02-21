Bryan Fire Department announces winners of poster contest

BRYAN, Texas — Several students from Johnson Elementary School have won first and second place in Bryan FD's fire prevention poster contest.

Each year the department receives roughly 30 pieces of art, but this year, it had over a hundred submissions.

“How we're gonna get out if there's a fire, how to recognize there's a fire in the house, and where we're gonna go if there's a fire," Gerald Burnett, the Assistant Fire Marshal said.

Those are some things to keep in mind when planning your escape— the theme for this year's fire prevention poster contest.

One young artist said she wanted to combine her love for animals with what she sees when she watches the news.

“You always need to know how to get out if there's a fire in the house," 4th Grader, Arielle Cooper said.

"I thought maybe the news can be fun cause the news is always telling you like important stuff you need to know,

Another young artist in Ms. Hancock's art class won first place, and she's in kindergarten!

She said she based her artwork off of a book named 'The Dog Sparky' since she knows fires have sparks.

“Kids were going to school and there was a dog that would always follow them and wait for them outside and then one night they had a fire and the dog saw the fire and told the firefighters by barking,” Wallace said.

Camila Martinez, the 2nd Grade winner, said it's important to know what to do if there's a fire in your home and her artwork shows you how to safely exit from a house fire.

“In the kitchen, there's a fire and then this leads the person to the meeting spot, where she can get away from the fire and she's safe," she said.

Henery Essler won second place for 3rd Grade entries and said he was inspired by his love for movies when making his artwork.

He also said he was so excited when he found out he got second place since its the first time he's been selected as one of the winners in the poster contest.

“My favorite part about making this art was my creativity on it because I never made this tall of art," he said.

Burnett said it's fun to look at all the submissions, but it's great knowing all ages are aware of fire prevention safety and can share what they learn with friends and family.

The contest is open to Pre-K through high school seniors, including home-schooled students.

If you know someone that wants to enter next year, submissions must be original and the dimensions of the artwork should be 14X22 inches.