Bryan Collegiate High School students show their appreciation for National School Counselors Appreciation Week

BRYAN, Texas — There’s a national holiday for just about anything you can think of today, this one can only be summed up in one word -- appreciation.

That’s what one counselor at Bryan Collegiate High School said she feels from her students.

“I not only get to see them in high school, but I get to see them grow up. Often when they graduate, I love to hear what they are doing, what they have accomplished, and being a small part of that has really enriched my life.”

Counselor Sheila Homeyer said it’s not about receiving gratitude, but knowing she is putting her students on a path to succeed after high school.

In a recent student-made video in honor of National School Counselors Appreciation Week, a few Bryan Collegiate Students like Junior Breana Bradford, interviewed her peers on what they love about their counselors.

She said it’s the least they could do for the people that do so much for them.

“They’re like our best friends, we see them in the hall, they know everyone by their names and they take the time out of their day to ask you “how are you doing”. They take the time to get to know us on a more personal level and we appreciate that.” Said Bradford.

Homeyer says counseling is not just a job, but a passion to help each student at Bryan Collegiate succeed.