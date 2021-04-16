Bryan-College Station rank #2 in lowest unemployment rates for Texas

AUSTIN, TX — According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), ranked #2 in lowest unemployment rate, reporting at just 5.3% for March 2021.

A year into COVID-19, Bryan-College Station's unemployment rate has only increased by 1.4% from March of 2020 to 2021.

This March tied them once more with the Austin-Round Rock MSA, which reported unemployment at just 5.3% as well.

The Amarillo MSA recorded March's lowest unemployment rate among all Texas MSAs, with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.9 percent.

Last month in March, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.9 percent, unchanged from February 2021.

Texas reportedly gained 99,000 total non-agricultural jobs over the month, marking gains in 10 of the last 11 months. Private sector employment increased 106,600 for the month.

"Texas adding over 100,000 private-sector jobs in the midst of a pandemic is extraordinary," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "This is great news for the workers of Texas, and TWC stands ready to help continue this growth through skills training and job matching services through MyTXCareer.com and our local workforce development boards."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!