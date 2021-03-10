Bryan-College Station offering dozens of summer jobs in 2021

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Attention Aggieland!

The cities of College Station and Bryan have posted their listings for season jobs this summer!

From pool cashiers to lifeguards, local students will be happy to know many applications only require one to be 16 or up to apply.

From $8-$13 an hour, these positions will offer students the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while also providing a means to earn money while not in school.

Anyone interested in applying may visit the College Station or Bryan job postings linked accordingly.