Bryan, College Station ISD impacted by STAAR testing technical issues

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — As previously reported by the Texas Tribune, Texas education officials have advised districts to suspend the first day of STAAR testing after thousands of students showed up in person and were prevented from taking the standardized test online because of widespread technical issues across the state.

KRHD 25 News reached out to Bryan ISD's Executive Secretary to the School Board, Tiffany Lee, who confirmed their district was also experiencing technical difficulties administering the STAAR exam.

College Station ISD's Director of Communications, Chuck Glenewinkel, also confirmed that CSISD was experiencing the same problem as well. However, Glenewinkel elaborated today's delays weren't as widespread as they appeared.

"College Station ISD was testing 4th and 7th and 9th graders today, about 3,000 students, and 254 of them who chose to do it online, on-site today, were not able to complete their test due to technical issues. However, all 2,746 other students who did it on paper were able to complete their testing today. At this time, the make-up date for said 254 students will be determined after CSISD receives further instruction from the state." Glenewinkel shared with KRHD 25 News.

