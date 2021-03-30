Bryan-College Station has third-lowest unemployment rate in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The economic indicator for the month of March was released by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

The new report showed that the Brazos Valley economy is holding stable and that there have been gradual improvements throughout the winter months.

Some of the highlights from the new indicators include a business cycle index increase of point 1 percent, from Dec of 2020 to Jan 2021. Additionally, local employment in sectors outside of agriculture also increased in the month of Jan. Other positive areas were improved numbers for local taxable sales.

"If you look at real taxable sales, those increased by 5.2 percent from December of 2020 to January of 2021, and literally that's a small amount but it point four percent over pre-COVID levels or the prior year, so from that standpoint; that's very encouraging." shared Matt Prochaska, President & CEO of Brazos Valley EDC.

The Bryan-College Station unemployment rate did rise slightly in January. However, BCS has the third-lowest unemployment rate among all Texas metropolitan areas.

