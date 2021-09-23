Bryan College Station Christmas parade canceled

The Bryan College Station Christmas parade is canceled once again this year, due to the impacts of the continuing pandemic.

"Sadly, given the continuing pandemic, the loss of our day-of logistics partner, the loss of part of the parade line-up area, financial concerns for our sponsors, float entries, bands, volunteers and, most importantly, the health and safety of all our citizens and visitors, the long-standing, community-run tradition will have to wait for a healthy and happy return in 2022," said B/CS Christmas Parade in an announcement on Thursday.

The organization said it was hoping for a festive return, but had to cancel the Christmas parade given the circumstances.

Destination Bryan, Texas will be hosting the Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan.

"Visitors will be able to stroll through downtown and view floats and holiday window displays created by downtown businesses," said B/CS Christmas Parade.