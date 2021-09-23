Watch
Bryan College Station Christmas parade canceled

Posted at 5:54 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 18:54:58-04

The Bryan College Station Christmas parade is canceled once again this year, due to the impacts of the continuing pandemic.

"Sadly, given the continuing pandemic, the loss of our day-of logistics partner, the loss of part of the parade line-up area, financial concerns for our sponsors, float entries, bands, volunteers and, most importantly, the health and safety of all our citizens and visitors, the long-standing, community-run tradition will have to wait for a healthy and happy return in 2022," said B/CS Christmas Parade in an announcement on Thursday.

The organization said it was hoping for a festive return, but had to cancel the Christmas parade given the circumstances.

Destination Bryan, Texas will be hosting the Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan.

"Visitors will be able to stroll through downtown and view floats and holiday window displays created by downtown businesses," said B/CS Christmas Parade.

