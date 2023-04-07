Bryan College Station Chamber to host annual Taste of Aggieland, featuring over 30 local restaurants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to hosting its Annual Taste of Aggieland, highlighting different food spots to give the community a taste of delicacies from all around town.

The community can look forward to almost 10 more restaurants than last year— with over 30 local spots to sample.

For Walk-Ons in south College Station, this is their third year to participate in The Taste of Aggieland.

In their first year, they won the award for the Friendliest Booth and last year they won Best Appetizer.

“We’re bringing our red beans and rice because of the taste of Louisiana,and we’re doing our donut bread pudding, so it is made with real Krispy Kreme donuts, and it is delicious,” said Jenny Davis, Walk-Ons.

“The Krispy Kreme donuts — just wow. We’ve got the red beans; the rice is down at the bottom. It’s a very savory [dish]."

The Chamber says they are expecting over 1000 people to come out to sample over 30 restaurants from around town.

“We have 35 restaurants and beverage companies from the area come out and they have prepared sample items from their menu — and the gist of it is that they will be able to give you a taste of their restaurant all in one location,” said Hayley Bisacre, Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce.

Davis says not only can you look forward to their red beans and rice and donut bread pudding, but you can also open up your taste buds to many different local flavors.

“It is a great event and we’re really lucky our Chamber does this because it’s a fun way to get to try a lot of different restaurants without making that commitment with your dollar first,” Davis said.

“You can go in and you can kind of see what they’re about. You get to check out their menu, might get to taste an item or two, and it’s all in one room so you just make your rounds and eat.”

Aside from a little friendly competition of best entrée, best side, best dessert, friendliest booth, and best overall — students from Bryan, College Station and Rudder High School will participate in a culinary competition.

“We have students from every school that will come out on stage at the event and will do a culinary competition in front of everyone, and we’ll have live judging right at seven as well with some judges from the area,” Bisacre said.

A portion of the proceeds raised will go to the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association to further their mission of promoting growth in the local restaurant industry.

The Chamber says you can even expect restaurants from outside of Bryan and College Station, but still within the Brazos Valley this year.

“Rail and Rye is coming out from Navasota, which is really cool to have — going down to the Grimes County a little bit for a Taste of Aggieland and bringing them here,” Bisacre said.

“You’ve got Maria Mia which is new to town within the last couple of years, and there are just several different ones that are new to the area that have taken the chance to participate for people just to get a little taste.”

“Just being out there and meeting everybody,” Davis said.

“You’re meeting other restaurateurs, you’re meeting other guests, possible future guests — it’s a lot of fun.”

You can purchase your tickets on the Chamber’s website hereor at the door on April 11 at 5 p.m. the Brazos County Expo Center.