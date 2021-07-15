Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce prepares for Annual Founder's Night

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its Founder's Day with their seventh annual event.

Many are saying that the timing is just right.

Just like most restaurants in the country, 3rd on Main in Bryan is experiencing a labor and supply shortage.

"We're blessing in Bryan College Station that in the summertime, we are a little slower than we are in off times. So we are hoping by fall, when everything kicks in and hopefully football season's back 100 percent, that we are also able to get back to 100 percent staff," said Wade Beckman restaurant owner, and chair elect of BCS Chamber of Commerce.

The Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce Seven Annual Founder's Night gave a chance for businesses to network and navigate through lingering struggles from the pandemic.

"We're still taking those baby steps in the right direction, and part of that is getting together to talk to each other, and networking and talk to each other about what's going on in your business, and 'What can I do that you're doing?' or 'What are you doing better?'," Glen Brewer President and CEO, of BCS Chamber of Commerce said.

The indoor, outdoor event won't be all business. KRHD News is one of the proud sponsors of this casino themed night which is meant to celebrate local businesses and accomplishments.

"It's definitely worth celebrating that we are on the other side of the pandemic. So many of our businesses have been resilient. We have a very, very strong community," said Katelyn Brown, community engagement manager of Destination Bryan.

"It's events like this that we miss, that we kind of cherish and I think everyone is kind of ready to get back out and do them again," Beckman said.

The event is open to the public. Tickets go for $50 and can be bought in advance or at the door.