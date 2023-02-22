Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held their 20th annual Community Impact Awards luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

Each year, a selection committee picks three businesses to be honored.

The 2023 award recipients are The Remnants of Nawlins, GoldStar Barber Studio, and Sabi Boutique.

“This award means a lot to me and my family, just a chance to show the BCS that we've got love for them like they have love for us,” said Korey Thomas, owner of The Remnants of Nawlins.

Korey Thomas says he is very appreciative to be a recipient.

“Texas A&M has strong cultures, so to collaborate with the New Orleans culture — it’s like a big deal,” Thomas said.

The Cajun restaurant will serve Mardi Gras specials until 8 p.m. on Tuesday the 21st.

Owner of GoldStar Barber Studio, Mike Espitia, started business in College Station in 2015.

“I feel blessed,” said Mike Espitia, Owner, GoldStar Barber Studio.

“It shows all the hard work that we’re putting in that it doesn’t go unnoticed, and that’s the greatest thing.”

Now, he has six barber studio locations. Four in College Station, one in Navasota, and one in Caldwell.

“We've just got to keep creating more opportunities as we grow, so we have to keep opening more shops,” Espita said. “The city grows, so we’re growing.”

Glen Brewer with the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce says this award honors the historically underutilized businesses.

“What they do for the community, the impact they have, to recognize them for stepping out and helping our community, helping employ people, helping pay taxes, and also for what they give back to the community,” said Glen Brewer, President/CEO, Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

Sabi Boutique — a mother and daughter duo, have been in the BCS community for almost 13 years.

“We wanted to offer something here with unique items, unique clothing, jewelry, accessories, home decor, and keep dollars local,” said Meredith Stancik-McAuliffe, co-owner of Sabi Boutique.

“Our life is about giving back to this community,” said Janis Stanci, co-owner of Sabi Boutique.

“We’ve been so blessed for the support as a community to support us as a business, and now, we’ve given so much to this community.”