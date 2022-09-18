Bryan Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest

BRYAN, Texas — Oktoberfest first began in 1810 as a celebration of a royal wedding in Munich, Germany. It is estimated that over seven million liters of beer will be consumed.

One Bryan Brewery is honoring the occasion with traditional beer they've brewed for months, and the owner says it is finally ready to be shared with Brazos Valley community members.

Formerly known as the Savage Brew Lab, the Kinderhill Brew Lab owners are combining more than just both of their last names.

They’re combining tradition and celebration with special drinks to their menu this Oktoberfest.

While co-owner and Brew Master, Laura Hill is serving customers outside, her husband, Jason Kinderman, uses a mash paddle for an essential part of the brewing process.

With five new beer flavors on the menu, she said there is something for everyone, and having a cold one with others is a unique experience.

“Beer is just one of those beverages that it’s not just about drinking a beer, it’s about coming and being with friends, family, and your community,” Hill said.

Adrianna Desantigo said she attended to socialize and have a good time with her sister.

“I feel like they should embrace them, I mean it’s traditions that we don’t want them to be lost...have been around forever... I love venturing out, trying a new drink, a new food, so always means a good time,” Desantigo said.

Hill said there are always new flavors, but these limited edition flavors are great ways for people to immerse themselves into a different culture while walking around the beer garden.

Austin Hemmestad decided to go all out when celebrating Oktoberfest by wearing lederhosen. His girlfriend and sister also participated in the fun by wearing dirndls.

He said it makes the occasion more festive and gives them the chance to really let loose.

“A lot of the time around seasonal beers and things like that, you know they only happen for so long, and whenever we get something local, it’s nice to support local business and small business and things like that,” Hemmestad.

You can find out more information about the Kinderhill Brew Lab on their website.