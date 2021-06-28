Bryan Animal Center hosting 'Pups & Pints' adoption drive at Mo's Irish Pub

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As the Brazos Valley gears up for July 4, the Bryan Animal Center has quite the 'pup'-up shop planned.

This Saturday, July 3 from 2 to 4 P.M. people in the A&M area are invited to join their Pups & Pints party event at Mo's Irish Pub in College Station.

"Come hang out and enjoy the pawty!" the Bryan Animal Center shared via Facebook.

The event will feature a selection of adoptable dogs to hang out and meet, all of whom, are looking for forever homes. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own dogs for a special treat from the event's 'doggy menu'.

The party will also feature the musical stylings of DJ SPACEMAN.

