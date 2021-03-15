Bryan Animal Center giving away 100 free rabies vaccines and 100 microchips

BRYAN, TX — Attention Bryan residents!

The Bryan Animal Center will be hosting another event to give back to the local community!

According to their posting, the event will take place at Scurry Park, 1501 Wellington Ave. Bryan, TX 77803.

The center will be giving away 100 free rabies vaccines and 100 microchips to pets that reside in the City of Bryan.

On that note, to receive any of the items at this event, you must show proof of your Bryan Residency via BTU bill or a valid ID.

Note, this event will be first come first serve. Interested Bryan residents are encouraged to call 979.209.5260 with any questions on this event.