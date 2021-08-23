Bryan and College Station ISD reconfirm zero mask mandates this semester

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Today, both superintendents from Bryan and College Station ISD joined a press conference hosted by the Brazos County Health District.

During the meeting, Dr. Seth Sullivan confirmed that since the beginning of the school year last week, 17 staff members and 35 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Bryan ISD.

Meanwhile, 12 staff members and 21 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at College Station ISD during this same time frame.

As mask mandates remain illegal, both superintendents confirmed their district has no plans to implant one at this time. Regarding a potential dress code loophole to implement mask-wearing, Bryan ISD's superintendent commented that the method presents itself with too many legal issues with the Governor's ban on mask mandating.

However, both districts confirmed they will continue the deep cleaning they performed routinely last year.

According to both superintendents, optional mask-wearing has continued on their campuses and no reports have been made of any harassment for wearing one.

Regarding potential school closures, the superintendents stated that should that happen - it will likely come down to staffing issues. At the time of this publication, neither district confirmed they will be going forward with COVID-19 case thresholds for closure.

Bryan ISD stated they will be emailing parents/legal guardians every day if there's a positive case of COVID-19 confirmed on campus. Interested families were also encouraged to check out the district's COVID-19 dashboard for constant updates.

Both superintendents concluding by reminding families that sick students will be directed to the nurse and will be required to get picked up.

At the time of this publication, extra-curricular activities are still moving forward this school year at both districts.

