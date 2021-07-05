Brotherhood Forever holds successful 4th of July sale, proceeds to benefit veterans

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The firework shortage isn't stopping sellers from celebrating.

Brotherhood Forever received less inventory than they do previous years but it's not stopping them from calling it a success for two reasons. One: They sold out. Two: The proceeds are going to help veterans

Lori Roberts can breathe a sigh of relief as Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Club wraps up another season selling fireworks.

"It makes you anxious, especially on the last day. You have product on the shelf," Lori Roberts, treasurer, Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Club, Lone Star chapter said.

Fortunately, fireworks were flying off the shelves Sunday, allowing the motorcycle club to sell out.

With all the inventory sold, the motorcycle club can now shift its focus from sales to service.

"Our customers and supporters have always come through in the last three or four seasons we've sold out," Roberts said.

"A lot of our customers are repeat customers. They know that we are here to service our charities and so a lot of the customers that come back for both seasons to support us," Adrienne Young, ambassador, and chaplain, Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Club, Lone Star chapter said.

This year's proceeds will help the VFW Hall in Normangee fix up their building which suffered serious damage during the record winter storm in February.

"It means we can do more for the veterans," Roberts said.

Now they turn their focus to New Year's.

"We're hoping that we are able to have the same blessings and sell our inventory so that we can benefit our charities," Young said.

Brotherhood Forever will have its stands back up in mid-December for the holiday season.

