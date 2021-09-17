Broadway returns to Rudder after 18-month hiatus due to COVID-19

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Broadway is back in Aggieland after an 18-month hiatus.

MSC OPAS at Texas A&M will host performances this fall for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Any fan of live performance knows the show must go on!

"I've watched a few with MSC OPAS," said Mattie Calhoun, a junior and member of the CMS OPAS Student Committee. "My favorite has been, 'Band Stan' and 'The Play that Goes Wrong.'"

That's why after a year and a half long hiatus due to COVID-19,

MSC OPAS is ready to give the people what they want.

"When they were being canceled, we were in April 2020. We were supposed to have Rent coming here and Rent is one of my favorite productions, so I was a little disappointed to have that be canceled," Calhoun said.

"I think our audiences are ready," said Anne Black, executive director, OPAS. "I think they are hungry, it's been a long 18 months and I think we are all tired of television and tired of Zooming,"

"Seeing them on television and seeing them live in person is a different experience. It's just so much closer to you and it's a little more personal," Calhoun said.

MSC OPAS has five big musicals scheduled for the upcoming season, kicking things off with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

"We have been able to reschedule the three most popular Broadway shows that we lost in 2020, it's the thing I am most excited about- Fidler on the Roof, Beautiful and the 25th anniversary of Rent," Black said.

Tickets go on sale Monday morning.