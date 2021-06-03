Brigadier General Joe Ramirez appointed interim VP for student affairs at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On June 3, Texas A&M President, M. Katherine Banks, announced several new additions to the university leadership team.

Among these additions, was Joe E. Ramirez Jr. '79 Brigadier General, USA (Ret.), the newly appointed interim vice president for student affairs. Within this position, Ramirez will be responsible for the leadership of student affairs departments, programs, and services designed for the success of more than 71,000 students.

For the past 10 years, he has served as commandant of the Corps of Cadets and has 31 years of military service and leadership positions in various joint and operational commands.

"I would like to thank Dr. Danny Pugh for serving as vice president of student affairs for the past six years where he has been a passionate advocate for our students." wrote A&M President Banks in her news release.

Alongside Ramirez, a new chief operations officer and financial officer were appointed in replacement to Dr. Jerry Strawser, who had filled both roles since 2014.

Other leadership changes also included departments such as Texas A&M Health, Marketing and Communications, Division of Research, government relations, senior advisory, and IT.

"I appreciate the significant contributions of those who previously served the administration and welcome the new members of the team." wrote A&M President Banks in closing.

For a complete list of the new university leadership positions, read here.

These newly-appointed individuals will assume their roles effectively June 3, 2021.

