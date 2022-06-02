Brenham police searching for missing woman

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham authorities are searching for 44-year-old Lateh Yvonne Franklin.

(Brenham Police Department)

Franklin was last seen around 9 p.m. May 30 in the 800 Block of Wes Mansfield Street, police said.

She is described as being 5 foot, 5 inches and having black hair and brown eyes.

Franklin drives a black 2011 Mazda MCX with the following license plate: BTV2931.

She is believed to have ties to both the Houston and Tyler areas, police believe she's in danger of both death or serious bodily injury.

The public is asked to contact their local law enforcement or Brenham P.D. at 979-337-773 with any information they might have regarding her whereabouts.