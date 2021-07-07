Brenham ISD offering free meals to all kids this summer till July 29

BRENHAM, TX — Over at Brenham High School, local families can pick up free breakfast and lunch for their children that are 18 and under.

These grab & go meals feature food items like cheese pizza, broccoli dippers with ranch, peach cups, and milk.

At no cost to families, these meals are available to pick up from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. in front of Brenham HS.

These free meal distributions will continue until July 29.

Location: Brenham High School - 525 A H Ehrig Dr, Brenham, TX 77833

Every Wednesday we're serving up Blueberry Muffins and Pizza Anytimerz for FREE. ☀🏖Come by @BrenhamHS today between 11am-12pm to pick up your Grab & Go Summer Meal! 🥦🍌 #SummerFeeding #SummerMeals #BISDFood pic.twitter.com/6azaQDUOWf — Child Nutrition (@BISDFood) July 7, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”