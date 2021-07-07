Watch
Brenham ISD offering free meals to all kids this summer till July 29

Food pick-up from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 12:50:26-04

BRENHAM, TX — Over at Brenham High School, local families can pick up free breakfast and lunch for their children that are 18 and under.

These grab & go meals feature food items like cheese pizza, broccoli dippers with ranch, peach cups, and milk.

At no cost to families, these meals are available to pick up from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. in front of Brenham HS.

These free meal distributions will continue until July 29.

Location: Brenham High School - 525 A H Ehrig Dr, Brenham, TX 77833

