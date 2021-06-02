Brenham ISD families qualify for P-EBT benefits, district confirms

BRENHAM, TX — On June 4, Brenham ISD parents and families were notified that the district now qualifies for available P-EBT benefits.

"Great News! After carefully looking at the qualifiers for the P-EBT program it appears Brenham ISD families are eligible to participate in the federally funded program." shared Veronica Johannsen, director of Communications and Special Projects at Brenham ISD in a news release.

This update, comes just two days after the district had informed families the district would not qualify.

Stating, this disqualification was a result of the district not closing or reducing their hours/attendance for at least 5 consecutive days in consideration to COVID-19.

Through P-EBT, eligible school children receive temporary emergency nutrition benefits loaded on EBT cards that can be used to purchase food.

To qualify, children need to qualify under the National School Lunch Act alongside these additional guidelines.

These new P-EBT benefits are part of the Biden Administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This January, the USDA announced a 15% increase to said benefits to provide more money for low-income families and the millions of children missing meals due to school and child care closures across the nation.

For more information about the P-EBT program, read here.

