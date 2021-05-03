Brenham ISD approves Jillian Wilke as new principal for the Early Childhood Learning Center

BRENHAM, TX — Today the Brenham Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Jillian Graham Wilke as the new principal for the Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC).

Prior to joining Brenham ISD, Mrs. Wilke reportedly worked as an elementary assistant principal with Katy ISD, has served as a third-grade teacher, department chair, team leader, self-contained and second-grade inclusion teacher at Deer Park Independent School District, and lastly PPCD teacher at Sealy Independent School District.

"Mrs. Wilke is an excellent administrator and we are very excited to have her leading the ECLC campus," said Dr. Tylor Chaplin, Superintendent of Brenham ISD in a press release.

Wilke's certifications include Principal, Special Education (K-12), Elementary Education (EC-4 generalist), English Second Language Supplemental (K-12), Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System, and Instructional Leadership Development.

"The opportunity to serve the children, families, faculty, and staff of the Brenham ECLC is an incredible honor. My professional experience in early childhood classrooms allows me to understand the significance of positively influencing the district’s youngest learners. My family and I are excited to become a part of the proud Brenham community!" shared Wilke in a press release.

Mrs. Wilke has a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Master’s of Science in Educational Management and is reportedly in the process of completing her Doctor of Education in Educational Administration.

