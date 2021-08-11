Brenham ISD announces COVID-19 back to school plan

Brenham ISD announced its back-to-school plan on Tuesday, August 10.

The school will not be able to offer online learning but said it may revisit the COVID-19 Back-to-School Plan if that becomes an option in the future.

"The 2020-2021 school year left us with many lessons; one of those lessons learned is that our students need face-to-face learning," said the school district. "This type of instructional learning has a positive impact on student academic performance and mental health."

Every Brenham ISD student will be learning on campus, and students will be required to attend 90 percent of the days a course is offered, with some exceptions, in order to gain credit. The school district said that while many public health guidelines for its students have remained the same, some changes were made.

Some changes in the back to school plan include:

School systems are not required to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing.

If school systems are made aware that an individual is a 'close contact', the school system should notify the student’s parents or staff member, whichever the case.

Parents of students who are determined to be close contacts of an individual with COVID-19 may opt to keep their students at home during the recommended stay-at-home period.

For individuals who are determined to be close contacts, the stay-at-home period can end for individuals experiencing no symptoms on Day 10 after close contact exposure, if no subsequent COVID-19 testing is performed.

Alternatively, students can end the stay-at-home period if they receive a negative result from a PCR acute infection test after the close contact exposure ends.

"Please note that based on current state requirements, students out for close contact or who have tested positive still follow compulsory attendance laws," said the school district.

This is a fluid situation, and we will continue to update health and safety protocols in the plan as needed and appreciate your patience as we navigate this school year together. With that being said, we are excited to welcome you back on Wednesday, August 18."