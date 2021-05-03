Brenham high schoolers work together to help local cancer patient

BRENHAM, TX — Students from Brenham high are taking what they’ve learned in class to help others in their community.

The Brenham high construction technology class is putting their knowledge learned in the classroom to the test.

Mark Theil has worked for Brenham ISD for 20 years. He has impacted the lives of many students by teaching them life skills.

"What I really try to instill in my students is that need to give back to the community," said Mark Theil, Brenham HIgh Construction Technology Teacher. "I teach so many kids that have never had the opportunity to give back,”

Through the construction technology class at Brenham high school, these students helped a woman battling cancer by building a ramp in her home.

"We spent a couple of weeks working on the ramp project here in class and we were able to give it to a person in need,” said Hector Martinez, a senior at Brenham High school.

Now she can navigate her home with her walker, avoiding stairs, thanks to the students who made it happen.

“I think that the best thing would have to be the feeling of just being able to help,” Martinez added.

Although it was a challenge, the students were happy to be in a position to help someone in their community.

”Even though we had like a struggle and it was a tight, small space of a hallway, so we had trouble working on it, but we got it done,” said Claudio Zavala, a junior at Brenham High school.

“It’s so good to see them happy about what they’ve done and get that feeling of pride that they helped somebody else,” shared Theil.

Not only does this class teach these students to give back to their community, but also prepares them for a very successful future.

“We teach hands-on skills here, these are things that they can go right into the job market and get an opening position,” Theil explained.

The students have worked on various other projects, like building a shed from the ground up. As well as putting together small wooden tic-tac-toe games that are shipped off to children receiving treatment at the Texas Children's Hospital

According to the Texas workforce commission, a carpenter or architect can make anywhere from 26 to 46 thousand a year on salary.

