Brenham High School Marine Corps JROTC wins 1st place at nationals

BRENHAM, TX — It's official, Brenham ISD's MCJROTC program is the best in the nation!

On May 8, the high school coed program sent a total of 37 cadets to nationals, 14 of them being seniors.

The cadets placed in the top 3 of all events, winning over the next best team by over 350 points.

“I couldn't have asked for these young men and women to do any more than they did...this was their year because they made it their goal from the beginning,” said Captain Jeffrey Bayse. “They all learned a valuable life lesson- that anything is achievable when you put your heart into it and dedicate yourself to the goal.”

After the announcement of their win, wearing the medals, Brenham cadets reportedly had tears of joy and showed their energy as they celebrated with a chant.

