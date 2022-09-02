Breaking the ice: The story of how hockey in Texas brought two friends together

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brinlee Simon lives in Houston while Cyrus Gorelick lives in College Station; about a 100-mile difference.

“He swims at our house," Simon said, as he explained what the pair like to do in their off time.

“That was once," Gorelick returned, with a smirk.

“Whatever," Simon said as the two laughed.

The two 12-year-olds bicker like real brothers in 100-degree heat but meet on below-freezing ice twice a week at the Spirit Ice Arena in College Station.

"The skating, at the beginning, it's really difficult," said Simon.

"It’s like learning how to ride a bike," Gorelick added.

The two play for the Texas Outlaws, a local league that has multiple youth hockey teams.

"It's just such an exhilarating game," said the coach Derek Harper, who played many years in the minor leagues before coming to College Station. "It's really fast-paced... I think it's the coolest game on the planet."

Harper grew up in Canada, the perfect place for hockey; however, after meeting his wife in Texas, he settled down and decided he wanted to give kids another option than your typical outdoor sports.

“If all parents had this hidden secret that it's nice and cool in here, we'd see a lot more kids in here," he said, as parents covered in blankets watched their kids practice on the ice.

“I'm either going to try to go pro, or go to college, or join the army," Gorelick said.

Gorelick mentioned his brother also served in the Armed Forces.

While big goals to accomplish, for now, the sport of hockey is bringing kids together, one puck at a time.

“It’s easy to bond with friends," Simon said. "This [is] when I have the most fun personally."

"Yeah, I have the most fun when I play sports," Gorelick replied.